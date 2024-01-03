Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'

World News
2024-01-03 | 10:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a &#39;terrorist act&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'

Argentinian authorities announced on Wednesday the arrest of three foreigners from Syria and Lebanon at the end of December in Buenos Aires and its suburbs, suspecting them of "planning a terrorist act in the country." 

The suspects, one of whom holds Venezuelan and Colombian passports, were apprehended on December 30. Simultaneously, authorities "tracked a parcel" arriving from Yemen, according to the Ministry of Security on the "X" platform, indicating the neutralization of a "possible terrorist cell." 

AFP   
 

World News

Argentina

Foreigners

Syria

Lebanon

Buenos Aires

LBCI Next
EU adds largest Russian diamond production company to sanctions list
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces state that they are open to an immediate ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Syrian operatives arrested for ISIS links in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-21

Hajjar: If Syria's security situation is better than Lebanon's, then the EU should facilitate the refugees' return

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:52

Putin condemns blasts in Iran as 'shocking in brutality'

LBCI
World News
09:40

Turkish FM: US counterpart to visit Turkey on Saturday

LBCI
World News
08:44

Paris condemns 'provocative' statements by Israeli ministers on Palestinian 'emigration' from Gaza

LBCI
World News
06:03

EU adds largest Russian diamond production company to sanctions list

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-21

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24

Twitter replaces the blue bird logo with the letter "X"

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:20

Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:07

Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
Middle East News
06:32

Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Over 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Soleimani's tomb

LBCI
World News
10:00

Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:15

Le Drian's presence in Riyadh and the Presidential candidacy narrowed down to two contenders

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More