Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'

Argentinian authorities announced on Wednesday the arrest of three foreigners from Syria and Lebanon at the end of December in Buenos Aires and its suburbs, suspecting them of "planning a terrorist act in the country."



The suspects, one of whom holds Venezuelan and Colombian passports, were apprehended on December 30. Simultaneously, authorities "tracked a parcel" arriving from Yemen, according to the Ministry of Security on the "X" platform, indicating the neutralization of a "possible terrorist cell."



AFP