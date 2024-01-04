News
US and French Foreign Ministers discuss measures to prevent escalation in Lebanon and Iran
World News
2024-01-04 | 11:12
US and French Foreign Ministers discuss measures to prevent escalation in Lebanon and Iran
The US Department of State has announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, have agreed to take steps to avoid the expansion of the war in the Middle East following recent strikes in Lebanon and Iran.
Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US Department of State, stated that "Blinken and Colonna discussed over the phone on Wednesday the importance of measures to prevent the escalation of conflict in Gaza, including positive steps to ease tensions in the West Bank and avoid escalation in Lebanon and Iran."
Blinken to visit Israel, other Middle East capitals amid Gaza conflict
Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination
Previous
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
