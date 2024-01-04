US and French Foreign Ministers discuss measures to prevent escalation in Lebanon and Iran

2024-01-04 | 11:12



The US Department of State has announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, have agreed to take steps to avoid the expansion of the war in the Middle East following recent strikes in Lebanon and Iran.

Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US Department of State, stated that "Blinken and Colonna discussed over the phone on Wednesday the importance of measures to prevent the escalation of conflict in Gaza, including positive steps to ease tensions in the West Bank and avoid escalation in Lebanon and Iran."

