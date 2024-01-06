North Korea launches 60 artillery shells near Yeonpyeong Island

North Korea launched 60 artillery shells near Yeonpyeong Island in South Korea, as announced by the South Korean army on Saturday. This comes a day after the initial volley by Pyongyang, prompting a response from Seoul amid live ammunition exercises in the area.



The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff stated, "North Korean forces fired more than 60 artillery shells between approximately 16:00 and 17:00" (between 7:00 and 8:00 UTC), warning Pyongyang against continuing these shelling operations.



AFP