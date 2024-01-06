News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The World in Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korea launches 60 artillery shells near Yeonpyeong Island
World News
2024-01-06 | 06:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
North Korea launches 60 artillery shells near Yeonpyeong Island
North Korea launched 60 artillery shells near Yeonpyeong Island in South Korea, as announced by the South Korean army on Saturday. This comes a day after the initial volley by Pyongyang, prompting a response from Seoul amid live ammunition exercises in the area.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff stated, "North Korean forces fired more than 60 artillery shells between approximately 16:00 and 17:00" (between 7:00 and 8:00 UTC), warning Pyongyang against continuing these shelling operations.
AFP
World News
North Korea
Shells
Yeonpyeong Island
South Korea
Pyongyang
Seoul
Next
Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken
Russia plans to produce over 32,000 drones annually by 2030
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-05
South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them
World News
2024-01-05
South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them
0
World News
2023-12-28
Israeli embassy in South Korea removes controversial video depicting Hamas attack in Seoul
World News
2023-12-28
Israeli embassy in South Korea removes controversial video depicting Hamas attack in Seoul
0
World News
2023-12-18
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
World News
2023-12-18
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
0
World News
2023-10-29
South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground
World News
2023-10-29
South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:01
Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken
World News
07:01
Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken
0
World News
05:10
Russia plans to produce over 32,000 drones annually by 2030
World News
05:10
Russia plans to produce over 32,000 drones annually by 2030
0
World News
02:19
Japan earthquake death toll exceeds 100, hundreds still missing
World News
02:19
Japan earthquake death toll exceeds 100, hundreds still missing
0
World News
2024-01-05
President of Maldives to visit China Jan 8-12, Beijing says
World News
2024-01-05
President of Maldives to visit China Jan 8-12, Beijing says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
07:24
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
0
Breaking Headlines
08:29
Borrell: I will visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow to discuss steps toward peace in the region
Breaking Headlines
08:29
Borrell: I will visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow to discuss steps toward peace in the region
0
Sports News
04:24
Brazilian football legend Zagallo dies at 92
Sports News
04:24
Brazilian football legend Zagallo dies at 92
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
2
Lebanon News
01:54
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
Lebanon News
01:54
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
3
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
4
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
6
Press Highlights
00:32
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
Press Highlights
00:32
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
7
Lebanon News
07:24
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
07:24
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Israel's strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Israel's strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More