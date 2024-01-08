British Maritime Authority: Monitoring two boats near a commercial ship southeast of Al-Mokha, Yemen

2024-01-08 | 05:29
British Maritime Authority: Monitoring two boats near a commercial ship southeast of Al-Mokha, Yemen
British Maritime Authority: Monitoring two boats near a commercial ship southeast of Al-Mokha, Yemen

The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations received a report on Monday about the approach of two small boats to a commercial ship approximately 50 nautical miles southeast of the port of Al-Mokha, Yemen.

The authority added that no weapons were observed, and it was reported that the ship and its crew were safe.

Reuters

