Blinken meets Arab leaders as part of diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation of Gaza war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conducted further talks with Arab leaders on Monday as part of diplomatic efforts to prevent the widening of the conflict in Gaza.



Blinken met with the UAE's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the Emirates and is later scheduled for talks in Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Al-Ula before heading to Israel.



On Sunday, Blinken visited Jordan and Qatar, attempting to reassure Arab officials that the United States opposes the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Instead, the US advocates for neighboring Arab countries to play a role in governing the sector in the future.



This marks Blinken's fourth round of visits to the region since armed members of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) attacked southern Israel from Gaza on October 7, prompting Israel to launch a military offensive on the coastal enclave.



Blinken urges countries to try to reduce tensions that have already sparked violence in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, as well as attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea shipping lanes.



Special US Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking joined Blinken as Washington seeks to garner regional support for steps against Houthi attacks, aligned with Iran, on commercial shipping.



Blinken stated in Qatar on Sunday that the attacks have disrupted or diverted nearly 20 percent of global shipping operations, raising the cost of goods, including food and fuel.



"These attacks by the Houthis harm people worldwide, especially the poorest and most vulnerable, including the people of Yemen and Gaza," he added.



The United States targeted Houthi ships and assembled an international coalition of over 20 countries to participate in efforts to protect ships in the Red Sea near Yemen, where the Houthis control large areas.



Blinken concludes his tour on Monday in Israel, where he will meet with officials on Tuesday. He mentioned on Sunday that he would discuss with Israeli officials the importance of protecting civilians in the Gaza conflict, reiterating Washington's objection to comments from right-wing members of the Israeli government calling for the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza.



