China to conduct live firing drills in East China Sea on Jan 8-9

The China Maritime Safety Administration said that China will conduct live firing drills in some areas in the East China Sea from 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.



The administration said in a statement that no vessels are allowed to enter the designated area.



The drills are in the waters off the coast of Ningbo and Zhoushan, port cities that lie just south of the financial hub of Shanghai, said the statement.



Reuters