Germany: Reformed Palestinian Authority must play big role after war

2024-01-09 | 07:39
Germany: Reformed Palestinian Authority must play big role after war
Germany: Reformed Palestinian Authority must play big role after war

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday during a visit to Egypt that the international community must commit to organizing security in Gaza after the war. She emphasized that a reformed Palestinian authority should play a crucial role in the future.

Baerbock told journalists that Egypt and Germany agree that Gaza and the West Bank belong to the Palestinians. 

The pressure on Israel is increasing from the United States and Middle Eastern countries to reduce the intensity of its operations in the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Baerbock stated that Palestinians should not be expelled. In a press conference with her Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, she added that all parties should currently focus on ensuring aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry emphasized the need to focus on a ceasefire, address security issues, ensure humanitarian aid delivery, and prevent displacement. He stated, "All steps taken are aimed at preventing displacement. A million Palestinians cannot remain trapped in the south in this way."

He added, "We assume that efforts are being made to prevent displacement, but we have not seen real efforts to prevent displacement."

Baerbock, who visited Israel on Monday and is traveling to Lebanon later, stated that Hamas needs to disarm.

Reuters
 

