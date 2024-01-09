News
Trump warns of 'chaos' in US if pursuits against him continue
World News
2024-01-09 | 13:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump warns of 'chaos' in US if pursuits against him continue
On Tuesday, Donald Trump warned that continued pursuits against him as a former president and the most likely Republican candidate for the presidential elections could lead to "chaos" in the United States.
Trump stated to reporters, "I believe it is unjust to pursue a political opponent by the Department of Justice, the Justice Department under (Democratic President Joe) Biden."
While pointing to polls not favoring the latter as a presidential candidate, he affirmed that pursuits against him are political, adding, "It will bring chaos to the country... It's a terrible precedent."
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
United States
President
Elections
Republican
Joe Biden
Candidate
Next
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's central coast, no tsunami warning
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
Previous
