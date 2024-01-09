Trump warns of 'chaos' in US if pursuits against him continue

On Tuesday, Donald Trump warned that continued pursuits against him as a former president and the most likely Republican candidate for the presidential elections could lead to "chaos" in the United States.



Trump stated to reporters, "I believe it is unjust to pursue a political opponent by the Department of Justice, the Justice Department under (Democratic President Joe) Biden."



While pointing to polls not favoring the latter as a presidential candidate, he affirmed that pursuits against him are political, adding, "It will bring chaos to the country... It's a terrible precedent."



AFP