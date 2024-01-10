London confirms recent Houthi attack in Red Sea was the ‘largest’ since Gaza war

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday that the attack repelled by American and British forces in the Red Sea on Tuesday evening was the "largest" carried out by the Houthis in Yemen in the context of the Gaza war.



The minister explained via the "X" platform that the forces of both countries has repelled the largest attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date."



The Pentagon had earlier stated that US and British forces had downed 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards international shipping routes in the southern Red Sea.



AFP