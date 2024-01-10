Zelensky warns of consequences of western hesitation in providing aid to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a warning on Wednesday that the "hesitation" of Western countries in assisting Kyiv encourages Vladimir Putin, who seeks to "occupy" the entire territory of Ukraine, to continue his operations.



During a visit to Vilnius, Zelensky stated, "We must pay attention to Putin's rhetoric. He will not stop. He wants to occupy our entire territory."



He continued, "The hesitation of our allies in providing financial and military aid to Ukraine sometimes leads to an increase in Russia's audacity and strength."



During a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nausėda, Zelensky pointed out that Putin will not cease his military actions unless Ukraine and its allies set limits for him.



He believed that Ukraine's defeat would expose neighboring countries to the risk of invasion by Russia, stating, "We must understand that Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Moldova could be the next victims if we do not resist."



Zelensky affirmed that his country "greatly lacks" Western anti-aircraft defense systems to confront the intensive shelling that has targeted the country in recent weeks.



He stated, "Russia has hit Ukrainian territory with 500 shells in the past few days, destroying 70% of them."



AFP