Houthi leader: Attacks on Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea will continue

Mohammed Abdulsalam, top Houthi negotiator, said on Monday that the group's stance has not changed after the strikes led by the United States, indicating that the attacks will continue on ships heading to Israel.



He told Reuters, "Our position on the events in Palestine and the aggression on Gaza has not changed and will not change, neither after the strike nor after the threats."



He continued, "The attacks to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to the occupied Palestinian ports will continue."



He added, "Our demand is to end the criminal aggression in Gaza and to introduce humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, to the Gaza Strip in the north and south."



He said, "Our communication with the international community continues to clarify our position and confirm that navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas is safe for all ships worldwide except for Israeli ships or those heading to Israel only and exclusively."



He emphasized by saying, "We do not want escalation... but unfortunately, those militarizing the Red Sea and filling it with warships, frigates, and military equipment are the Americans and the British."



Reuters