Russia to Establish Polling Centers for US Presidential Elections

Russia will set up polling centers in the United States as part of the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for March, announced the Russian ambassador in Washington on Wednesday. The announcement comes at a time when relations between the two countries are at their lowest since the Cold War, due to the conflict in Ukraine.



Russia, facing Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has not yet decided whether it will establish polling centers in European countries it considers "unfriendly" towards it.

AFP