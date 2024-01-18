Pakistan army: We used drones and missiles to strike targets of extremist groups in Iran

The Pakistani army stated on Thursday that it carried out precision strikes in Iran using drones, missiles, ammunition, and other weapons, hitting targets of two "terrorist" groups, namely the Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front.



They added that the forces exercised utmost caution and vigilance during the operation to avoid collateral damage and urged for "dialogue and cooperation" to resolve issues between the "two brotherly countries."



The Pakistani strikes came two days after Iranian missiles and drones targeted bases reportedly affiliated with the extremist group, Jaish al-Adl.



Reuters