Pakistan army: We used drones and missiles to strike targets of extremist groups in Iran

World News
2024-01-18 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pakistan army: We used drones and missiles to strike targets of extremist groups in Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pakistan army: We used drones and missiles to strike targets of extremist groups in Iran

The Pakistani army stated on Thursday that it carried out precision strikes in Iran using drones, missiles, ammunition, and other weapons, hitting targets of two "terrorist" groups, namely the Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front. 

They added that the forces exercised utmost caution and vigilance during the operation to avoid collateral damage and urged for "dialogue and cooperation" to resolve issues between the "two brotherly countries." 

The Pakistani strikes came two days after Iranian missiles and drones targeted bases reportedly affiliated with the extremist group, Jaish al-Adl. 

Reuters 
 

World News

Middle East News

Pakistan

Strikes

Iran

Balochistan Liberation Army

Balochistan Liberation Front

LBCI Next
Russia calls on Iran and Pakistan to demonstrate 'maximum restraint'
Lavrov plans to address UN Security Council on peace efforts in the Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:10

Death toll rises to nine in Pakistani strikes on Iran

LBCI
World News
02:05

Pakistani PM shortens visit to Davos after strikes on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
23:57

Pakistan conducts strikes inside Iran, media reports casualties

LBCI
World News
2024-01-17

Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:00

EU foreign ministers to adopt new ad hoc Hamas sanctions on Monday: France

LBCI
World News
07:42

Russia calls on Iran and Pakistan to demonstrate 'maximum restraint'

LBCI
World News
04:34

Lavrov plans to address UN Security Council on peace efforts in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
04:23

Reuters cites Pakistani source: Any 'uncalculated adventure' by Iran will be strongly confronted

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-11

Iranian Navy declares the seizure of US oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

Fund: Gaza may need $15 billion to build housing units

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-07

UNRWA says attacks on Gaza make the situation 'desperate'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
12:35

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed

LBCI
Middle East News
03:35

Hezbollah rejects US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wide-scale war: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Guterres issues urgent warning: Israel-Lebanon confrontation 'absolutely catastrophic'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More