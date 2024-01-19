Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack

World News
2024-01-19 | 06:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack

The Dutch government summoned the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands on Friday after the killing of a Dutch child in an attack carried out by Iran on Erbil in Iraq.

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said in a statement that a Dutch child, less than a year old, was killed in attacks launched by Iran on Erbil.

She added that she had requested clarification from her Iranian counterpart and summoned the Tehran ambassador.

Reuters

World News

Netherlands

Iran

Ambassador

Erbil

Iraq

Attack

Child

LBCI Next
Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea
Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack targeting oil warehouse in Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Iraq recalls its ambassador to Tehran for consultations after 'Iranian attacks'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Iran considers attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria as a ‘response’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-18

Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:52

Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes

LBCI
World News
09:27

Senior EU official: EU sanctions target Hamas financiers

LBCI
World News
09:15

Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit

LBCI
World News
07:50

Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world

LBCI
Middle East News
11:35

Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force

LBCI
World News
2023-10-11

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

UN Resolution 1701: Amal-Hezbollah commitment amid Israeli hindrance

LBCI
Middle East News
01:30

Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity

LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More