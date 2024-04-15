Czech Republic summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel

2024-04-15 | 10:34
Czech Republic summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel
0min
Czech Republic summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said on X platform that he summoned the Iranian ambassador on Monday following the attack launched by Tehran on Israel earlier this week.

Lipavský stated, "The Czech diplomacy made it clear to Iran that it has crossed all the lines by attacking Israel. The Iranian regime is endangering the security situation in the region. All this with the tacit approval of its Russian friends."
 
Reuters

