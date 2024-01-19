News
Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea
2024-01-19 | 07:50
Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea
Belgian NRT television quoted government sources on Friday as saying that Belgium will provide a ship for the European Union mission to protect navigation in the Red Sea from attacks by the armed Houthi group in Yemen allied with Iran.
Many shipping companies have changed the routes of their ships to alternative paths following the attacks by the Houthis, who control large areas of Yemen in the Red Sea.
They claim that their attacks are in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Reuters
Related Articles
2024-01-18
Saudi Arabia still considering BRICS membership
2024-01-18
Saudi Arabia still considering BRICS membership
2024-01-18
Indian Navy rescues crew after attack on ship off coast of Yemen
2024-01-18
Indian Navy rescues crew after attack on ship off coast of Yemen
2024-01-18
Herzog: Israel 'calls for' the arrival of emergency medicine shipment to hostages in Gaza
2024-01-18
Herzog: Israel 'calls for' the arrival of emergency medicine shipment to hostages in Gaza
2024-01-16
US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters
2024-01-16
US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters
09:52
Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes
09:52
Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes
09:27
Senior EU official: EU sanctions target Hamas financiers
09:27
Senior EU official: EU sanctions target Hamas financiers
09:15
Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit
09:15
Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit
06:53
Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack
06:53
Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack
07:22
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
07:22
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
11:35
Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force
11:35
Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force
2023-10-11
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies
2023-10-11
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
01:12
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
01:12
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
03:05
Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon
03:05
Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon
00:45
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
00:45
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
02:31
UN Resolution 1701: Amal-Hezbollah commitment amid Israeli hindrance
02:31
UN Resolution 1701: Amal-Hezbollah commitment amid Israeli hindrance
01:30
Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages
01:30
Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages
04:48
Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity
04:48
Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity
07:22
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
07:22
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
