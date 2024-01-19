Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea

Belgian NRT television quoted government sources on Friday as saying that Belgium will provide a ship for the European Union mission to protect navigation in the Red Sea from attacks by the armed Houthi group in Yemen allied with Iran.



Many shipping companies have changed the routes of their ships to alternative paths following the attacks by the Houthis, who control large areas of Yemen in the Red Sea.



They claim that their attacks are in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Reuters