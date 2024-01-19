Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack targeting oil warehouse in Russia

World News
2024-01-19 | 05:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack targeting oil warehouse in Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack targeting oil warehouse in Russia

A source in the Ukrainian security apparatus informed Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Ukraine is behind an attack that led to a massive fire in an oil warehouse in western Russia on Friday.

This marks the second attack targeting a Russian oil warehouse within two days after Kyiv claimed responsibility for another attack on an oil storage facility in the Leningrad region on Thursday.

The Friday attack targeted a warehouse in the town of Klintsy, located about 70 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

A Ukrainian security source confirmed to AFP that the strike was carried out by the central intelligence administration of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense without providing details.

Video recordings on social media showed smoke rising above the Klintsy facility after the attack, which Russian officials said was carried out by a drone.

Russia announced that it had downed a Ukrainian drone over the area but that it dropped "ammunition" on the warehouse before being intercepted, leading to the outbreak of the fire.

The regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, stated there were no casualties, confirming a fire in the warehouse where 13 firefighting vehicles extinguished the flames.

A local railway operator mentioned that a train equipped to handle large fires had arrived in the town to assist in firefighting.

The company stated on Telegram that "the fire will not affect train transportation in Klintsy."

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Attack

Oil

Warehouse

Russia

Klitsy

Kyiv

Drone

LBCI Next
Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-14

Kyiv says Russia attacked southern Ukraine with 42 explosive drones overnight

LBCI
World News
2024-01-05

Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack

LBCI
World News
2024-01-01

Ukraine says foiled 'record' number of drone attacks on New Year's Eve

LBCI
World News
2023-12-17

Ukraine says intercepts 20 Russian drones in new attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:52

Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes

LBCI
World News
09:27

Senior EU official: EU sanctions target Hamas financiers

LBCI
World News
09:15

Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit

LBCI
World News
07:50

Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world

LBCI
Middle East News
11:35

Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force

LBCI
World News
2023-10-11

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

UN Resolution 1701: Amal-Hezbollah commitment amid Israeli hindrance

LBCI
Middle East News
01:30

Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity

LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More