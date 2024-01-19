News
Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack targeting oil warehouse in Russia
World News
2024-01-19 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack targeting oil warehouse in Russia
A source in the Ukrainian security apparatus informed Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Ukraine is behind an attack that led to a massive fire in an oil warehouse in western Russia on Friday.
This marks the second attack targeting a Russian oil warehouse within two days after Kyiv claimed responsibility for another attack on an oil storage facility in the Leningrad region on Thursday.
The Friday attack targeted a warehouse in the town of Klintsy, located about 70 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
A Ukrainian security source confirmed to AFP that the strike was carried out by the central intelligence administration of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense without providing details.
Video recordings on social media showed smoke rising above the Klintsy facility after the attack, which Russian officials said was carried out by a drone.
Russia announced that it had downed a Ukrainian drone over the area but that it dropped "ammunition" on the warehouse before being intercepted, leading to the outbreak of the fire.
The regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, stated there were no casualties, confirming a fire in the warehouse where 13 firefighting vehicles extinguished the flames.
A local railway operator mentioned that a train equipped to handle large fires had arrived in the town to assist in firefighting.
The company stated on Telegram that "the fire will not affect train transportation in Klintsy."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Attack
Oil
Warehouse
Russia
Klitsy
Kyiv
Drone
Next
Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes
Previous
