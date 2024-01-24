Sixteen International Human Rights organizations call for halt in arms shipments to Israel and Palestinian factions

2024-01-24 | 11:58
Sixteen International Human Rights organizations call for halt in arms shipments to Israel and Palestinian factions
Sixteen International Human Rights organizations call for halt in arms shipments to Israel and Palestinian factions

Sixteen international human rights organizations urged on Wednesday a cessation of arms shipments to both Israel and armed Palestinian factions in an attempt to bring an end to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

In their joint statement, these organizations implored UN member states to halt arms deliveries and cease ammunition supplies, aiming to "put an end to the crisis in Gaza and avoid further humanitarian disasters and civilian casualties."

The statement added, "Israeli airstrikes and the siege deprive civilians of the essentials for survival, rendering Gaza uninhabitable."

"Civilians in Gaza are facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in terms of severity and scale," it continued

The statement also noted that following the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7, "armed groups in Gaza continued to launch rockets at civilian centers in Israel indiscriminately."



AFP

