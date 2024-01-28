Talks in Paris on Sunday Regarding Gaza with Participation of Washington, Cairo, Israel, and Doha

Talks are underway in Paris on Sunday between the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, and senior officials from Egypt, Qatar, and Israel to discuss a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza war, according to sources close to the participants in these meetings.



The four countries are also holding talks with French authorities, according to the same sources, to advance towards an agreement that includes a ceasefire in the fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas.



A security source told Agence France-Presse on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden would send the CIA director to Paris for talks "in the coming days" with his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts and the Qatari Prime Minister.

