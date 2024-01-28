News
Talks in Paris on Sunday Regarding Gaza with Participation of Washington, Cairo, Israel, and Doha
World News
2024-01-28 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Talks in Paris on Sunday Regarding Gaza with Participation of Washington, Cairo, Israel, and Doha
Talks are underway in Paris on Sunday between the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, and senior officials from Egypt, Qatar, and Israel to discuss a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza war, according to sources close to the participants in these meetings.
The four countries are also holding talks with French authorities, according to the same sources, to advance towards an agreement that includes a ceasefire in the fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas.
A security source told Agence France-Presse on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden would send the CIA director to Paris for talks "in the coming days" with his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts and the Qatari Prime Minister.
AFP
World News
Gaza
Palestine
Cairo
Israel
Qatar
Doha
Next
UN vows to hold to account employees involved in 'acts of terror,' urges UNRWA funding
Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces
Previous
