Israeli FM says diplomatic path to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains an option

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Thursday that Israel does not rule out the diplomatic path to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, adding that there are indications of possible indirect talks between Tehran and the United States.



"We are not holding talks with the Iranians, as you know, but they have clearly signaled their willingness to engage in indirect negotiations with the United States, and I wouldn't be surprised if those negotiations begin," he added.



Iran denies seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.



Reuters