Austin vows to take 'all necessary measures' after killing of US forces

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged on Monday that the United States would take "all necessary measures" to defend US forces, expressing his anger and regret over an attack carried out by Iran-backed militants with a drone on Sunday that resulted in the killing of three US soldiers and the injury of dozens of others.



Austin said at the Pentagon headquarters, "Let me begin by expressing my anger and regret over the killing of three brave American soldiers in Jordan and the other soldiers who were injured."



He added, "The President and I will not tolerate attacks on US forces, and we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States and our forces."



Reuters