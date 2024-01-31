Burma extends state of emergency for six months

2024-01-31 | 07:13
LBCI
Burma extends state of emergency for six months
Burma extends state of emergency for six months

On Wednesday, Burma's ruling military group extended the state of emergency for six months, as announced by the generals, once again postponing the promised elections. 

In a statement issued by the military group, it was mentioned that "Acting President U Myint Swe declared an additional six-month extension of the state of emergency... to allow for the continuation of the fight against terrorists, as the situation has not returned to normal." 

AFP   
 

