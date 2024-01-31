News
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
8
o
Researcher Ossa Kbire
Burma extends state of emergency for six months
World News
2024-01-31 | 07:13
Burma extends state of emergency for six months
On Wednesday, Burma's ruling military group extended the state of emergency for six months, as announced by the generals, once again postponing the promised elections.
In a statement issued by the military group, it was mentioned that "Acting President U Myint Swe declared an additional six-month extension of the state of emergency... to allow for the continuation of the fight against terrorists, as the situation has not returned to normal."
AFP
World News
Burma
Emergency
Elections
U Myint Swe
Sultan Ibrahim of Johor state sworn in as Malaysia's 17th king
Previous
