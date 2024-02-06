News
Swedish prosecutor plans Nord Stream statement on Wednesday
World News
2024-02-06 | 07:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Swedish prosecutor plans Nord Stream statement on Wednesday
The prosecutor leading Sweden's investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts in the Baltic Sea in 2022 expects to make an announcement on the case on Wednesday, his office said on Tuesday.
The Swedish prosecutor's office said on Monday a statement would likely come sometime this week and would contain a decision on whether to drop the case, press charges, or request that someone be detained.
The multi-billion dollar Nord Stream pipelines transporting Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea were ruptured by a series of blasts in Swedish and Danish waters, releasing vast amounts of methane into the air.
Danish police have said powerful explosions hit the pipelines, and Swedish investigators have confirmed that traces of explosives found on site conclusively showed that sabotage had taken place.
Reuters
World News
Sweden
Prosecutor
Nord Stream
Pipeline
Investigation
