Trump hosts Netanyahu in push for Gaza deal

World News
08-07-2025 | 03:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump hosts Netanyahu in push for Gaza deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump hosts Netanyahu in push for Gaza deal

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Benjamin Netanyahu for dinner at the White House on Monday as he pressed the Israeli prime minister to end the devastating Gaza war.

Netanyahu's third visit since Trump's return to power comes at a crucial time, with the U.S. president hoping to capitalize on the momentum from a recent truce between Israel and Iran.

"I don't think there is a hold-up. I think things are going along very well," Trump told reporters at the start of the dinner when asked what was preventing a peace deal.

Sitting on the opposite side of a long table from the Israeli leader, Trump also voiced confidence that Palestinian group Hamas was willing to end the conflict in Gaza, which is entering its 22nd month.

"They want to meet, and they want to have that ceasefire," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if clashes involving Israeli soldiers would derail talks.

The meeting in Washington came as Israel and Hamas held a second day of indirect talks in Qatar on an elusive ceasefire.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, said he had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize -- the U.S. president's long-held goal -- presenting him with a letter he sent to the prize committee.

"He's forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other," Netanyahu said.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

White House

Gaza

LBCI Next
Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
567 people arrested during Kenya protests: Police statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-14

Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-06

No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
2025-07-06

Netanyahu says his meeting with Trump can 'help advance' Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-05

Window open for Gaza deal during Trump Middle East visit, official says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:00

UN says 'deeply troubled' by Kenya protest killings

LBCI
World News
06:00

Kremlin says arming Ukraine prolongs war after Trump pledges more weapons

LBCI
World News
05:57

Kremlin 'shocked' by fired minister's apparent suicide

LBCI
World News
05:45

Iran denies requesting meeting with the US, state media reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-04

Ministry of Education: Rescheduling of written and oral colloquium exams for certain specializations ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Lebanon’s Education Ministry denies exam rumors, urges students to rely on official sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More