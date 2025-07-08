News
Trump hosts Netanyahu in push for Gaza deal
World News
08-07-2025 | 03:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump hosts Netanyahu in push for Gaza deal
U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Benjamin Netanyahu for dinner at the White House on Monday as he pressed the Israeli prime minister to end the devastating Gaza war.
Netanyahu's third visit since Trump's return to power comes at a crucial time, with the U.S. president hoping to capitalize on the momentum from a recent truce between Israel and Iran.
"I don't think there is a hold-up. I think things are going along very well," Trump told reporters at the start of the dinner when asked what was preventing a peace deal.
Sitting on the opposite side of a long table from the Israeli leader, Trump also voiced confidence that Palestinian group Hamas was willing to end the conflict in Gaza, which is entering its 22nd month.
"They want to meet, and they want to have that ceasefire," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if clashes involving Israeli soldiers would derail talks.
The meeting in Washington came as Israel and Hamas held a second day of indirect talks in Qatar on an elusive ceasefire.
Netanyahu, meanwhile, said he had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize -- the U.S. president's long-held goal -- presenting him with a letter he sent to the prize committee.
"He's forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other," Netanyahu said.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
White House
Gaza
