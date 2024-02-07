Kremlin: Focus of Nord Stream investigation is now on Germany after Sweden drops out

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will watch what Germany does to investigate explosions that tore through the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 after Sweden dropped its investigation.



The blasts at the pipelines, which brought Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea, cut off energy revenues for the Kremlin.



Russia has variously blamed the United States, Britain, and Ukraine for the pipeline blasts. All those countries deny involvement.



Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would drop their investigation into the blasts on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines and hand evidence uncovered in their probe over to German investigators.



Sweden, Denmark, and Germany launched separate investigations into the Nord Stream blasts, each tightly controlling information. The Danish and German probes are still ongoing.



"Of course, now we need to see how Germany itself reacts to this, as a country that has lost a lot in relation to this terrorist attack," the Kremlin's Peskov said.



"It will be interesting to see how thorough the German authorities will be regarding this investigation," he added.



Reuters