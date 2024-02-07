Kremlin: Focus of Nord Stream investigation is now on Germany after Sweden drops out

World News
2024-02-07 | 06:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin: Focus of Nord Stream investigation is now on Germany after Sweden drops out
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin: Focus of Nord Stream investigation is now on Germany after Sweden drops out

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will watch what Germany does to investigate explosions that tore through the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 after Sweden dropped its investigation.

The blasts at the pipelines, which brought Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea, cut off energy revenues for the Kremlin.

Russia has variously blamed the United States, Britain, and Ukraine for the pipeline blasts. All those countries deny involvement.

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would drop their investigation into the blasts on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines and hand evidence uncovered in their probe over to German investigators.

Sweden, Denmark, and Germany launched separate investigations into the Nord Stream blasts, each tightly controlling information. The Danish and German probes are still ongoing.

"Of course, now we need to see how Germany itself reacts to this, as a country that has lost a lot in relation to this terrorist attack," the Kremlin's Peskov said.

"It will be interesting to see how thorough the German authorities will be regarding this investigation," he added.

Reuters
 

World News

Kremlin

Nord Stream

Investigation

Germany

Probe

Sweden

Pipelines

LBCI Next
Six dead, dozens missing in a southern Philippines landslide
NetBlocks reports internet disruption in Sudan as three telecom companies go offline
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:52

Sweden closes probe into explosions on Nord Stream pipelines

LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act

LBCI
World News
2024-02-06

Swedish prosecutor plans Nord Stream statement on Wednesday

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

US envoy and NATO allies pressure Hungary over Sweden's NATO bid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:45

The conflicting parties in Sudan agree to hold a meeting regarding humanitarian aid

LBCI
World News
08:21

EU court rejects appeal by Russian oligarch against sanctions

LBCI
World News
06:59

Macron condemns "the largest anti-Semitic massacre in our century" after the October 7 attack

LBCI
World News
06:56

Six dead, dozens missing in a southern Philippines landslide

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05

Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-12

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14

Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-09

Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Appeal for Information: Minor Goes Missing in Ouzai

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More