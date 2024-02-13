News
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
UN report: Syrian refugees encounter severe human rights violations upon return
World News
2024-02-13 | 10:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN report: Syrian refugees encounter severe human rights violations upon return
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights stated in a report on Tuesday that Syrian refugees fleeing war face serious human rights violations such as torture and abduction upon returning to their homes, with women being subjected to sexual harassment and violence.
Elizabeth Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said at a press conference in Geneva, "The report paints a concerning picture of the suffering of returnees, especially women, amid an increasing number of deportations of Syrians from other countries."
She added, "There are reasonable grounds to believe that the general conditions in Syria do not allow for a safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Syrian refugees to their homeland."
The 35-page report documented violations committed in Syria by individuals affiliated with the government, opposition authorities, and armed groups.
Some women interviewed reported experiencing harassment and pressure to provide sexual services to security officials and authorities to obtain civil documents.
During the report's preparation, a woman returning to Eastern Ghouta said, "Women these days are forced to do everything to sustain their lives. Especially if they don't have money, they often fall victim to sexual exploitation."
The report highlighted the danger of detaining returnees, noting that arrested women are often stigmatized afterward based on the assumption of rape or sexual assault, even if it did not occur.
The report stated, "In some cases, their husbands divorce them, and their families disown them."
