China calls for enhancing relations with Seoul despite 'difficulties'
World News
2024-05-14 | 01:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China calls for enhancing relations with Seoul despite 'difficulties'
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for improving relations with Seoul during his meeting with his South Korean counterpart in rare talks in Beijing, according to the Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.
Cho Tae-yul's visit to the Chinese capital on Monday and Tuesday marks the first by a South Korean foreign minister to Beijing in over six years.
Wang said that the relations between the two countries "face difficulties and challenges," according to the Xinhua News Agency.
The Chinese minister called for "understanding and respecting each other and enhancing communication and exchanges, removing any misunderstandings, and enhancing mutual trust," according to Xinhua.
Wang also expressed hope that Seoul would "properly and wisely" handle issues related to Taiwan and adhere to the policy of "One China."
Cho stated that improving relations serves the "common interests" of both countries and that Seoul is ready to expand the scope of mutual trust, according to Xinhua.
AFP
World News
China
Seoul
South Korea
Wang Yi
Cho Tae-Yul
Ties
