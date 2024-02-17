News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Over a hundred people detained in pro-Navalny gatherings in Russia
World News
2024-02-17 | 03:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Over a hundred people detained in pro-Navalny gatherings in Russia
Over a hundred people were detained in spontaneous gatherings across Russia in honor of the late opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was announced dead in prison on Friday, as reported by the non-governmental human rights organization "OVD-Info" on Saturday.
According to the count published on its website on Saturday morning, "more than 101 people have been arrested in ten cities," the majority in Saint Petersburg, including 11 in the capital, Moscow.
AFP
World News
Russia
Alexei Navalny
Saint Petersburg
Moscow
Next
Houthis report targeting oil tanker Pollux
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-21
Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported
World News
2024-01-21
Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported
0
World News
2024-01-19
Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit
World News
2024-01-19
Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit
0
World News
2023-12-19
Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow
World News
2023-12-19
Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow
0
World News
2023-12-14
Russia reports downing nine Ukrainian drones near Moscow
World News
2023-12-14
Russia reports downing nine Ukrainian drones near Moscow
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
France's Macron opens door to recognizing Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
France's Macron opens door to recognizing Palestinian state
0
World News
03:45
Japan launches successfully next-generation H3 rocket after last year's failure
World News
03:45
Japan launches successfully next-generation H3 rocket after last year's failure
0
World News
03:35
Houthis report targeting oil tanker Pollux
World News
03:35
Houthis report targeting oil tanker Pollux
0
World News
12:38
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
World News
12:38
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:09
Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting
Lebanon News
11:09
Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting
0
Lebanon Economy
01:48
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
01:48
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
0
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
2
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
4
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
5
Lebanon Economy
05:35
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
Lebanon Economy
05:35
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
6
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
7
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details
8
Press Highlights
02:48
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
Press Highlights
02:48
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More