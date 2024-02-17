Over a hundred people detained in pro-Navalny gatherings in Russia

Over a hundred people were detained in spontaneous gatherings across Russia in honor of the late opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was announced dead in prison on Friday, as reported by the non-governmental human rights organization "OVD-Info" on Saturday.



According to the count published on its website on Saturday morning, "more than 101 people have been arrested in ten cities," the majority in Saint Petersburg, including 11 in the capital, Moscow.



AFP