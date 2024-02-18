Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in remarks broadcast on Sunday that the developments on the battlefield in Ukraine are a "life or death" issue for Russia and may determine its fate.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Kremlin has described its military operation as a battle for Russia's survival, attempting to rally national sentiment among populations who may not care much about the invasion.

Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, excerpts of which were shared on social media Sunday, "I believe it is still important for us and for our audience abroad to understand our way of thinking."

AFP