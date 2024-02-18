Two women killed in fire at nursing home in Madrid

Two women were killed and at least ten others injured in a fire at a nursing home in Madrid on Sunday morning, according to Spanish emergency services.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on Sunday (06:00 GMT) at the nursing home, which housed about 40 people, said Isabelle Casado of the Spanish emergency services in a video posted on "X" Among the injured is a woman in critical condition due to burns, while others require treatment due to smoke inhalation, according to Casado.

AFP