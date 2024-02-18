Two women killed in fire at nursing home in Madrid

World News
2024-02-18 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two women killed in fire at nursing home in Madrid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two women killed in fire at nursing home in Madrid

Two women were killed and at least ten others injured in a fire at a nursing home in Madrid on Sunday morning, according to Spanish emergency services.
 
The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on Sunday (06:00 GMT) at the nursing home, which housed about 40 people, said Isabelle Casado of the Spanish emergency services in a video posted on "X" Among the injured is a woman in critical condition due to burns, while others require treatment due to smoke inhalation, according to Casado.
 
 
 
AFP

World News

women

killed

nursing

Madrid

LBCI Next
Pope Francis pleas for an end to Sudan's civil war
Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-11

At least five killed after soldier opens fire at military base in Mogadishu

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-29

Palestinian killed by Israeli army gunfire following West Bank car ramming

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:41

Lula: Navalny's death should be probed before accusations

LBCI
World News
07:20

Pope Francis pleas for an end to Sudan's civil war

LBCI
World News
07:13

Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia

LBCI
World News
03:20

Chinese FM says Canada is not 'an adversary'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37

Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-17

US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?

LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

Russia postpones launch of 'Internet of Things' satellite

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:58

LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More