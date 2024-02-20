News
Sweden to give Ukraine $680 million military aid package
World News
2024-02-20 | 03:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sweden to give Ukraine $680 million military aid package
On Tuesday, the Swedish Ministry of Defense said that the Scandinavian country would donate military aid to Ukraine worth about 7.1 billion Swedish kronor ($682 million), including sending equipment and providing funds for weapon purchases.
This will be Sweden's fifteenth batch of aid to Ukraine and the largest package the Scandinavian country offers to date, bringing the total aid since the comprehensive Russian invasion in 2022 to around 30 billion krona.
Reuters
World News
Sweden
Ukraine
Military
Aid
Package
Russia
Invasion
