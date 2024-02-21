Brazil at G20 meeting: UN Security Council 'paralysis' regarding Gaza and Ukraine is 'unacceptable'

During a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, the Brazilian Foreign Minister criticized the "unacceptable paralysis" of the United Nations Security Council in the face of the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.



Mauro Vieira said in his opening statement, "Multilateral institutions are not adequately equipped to deal with current challenges, as evidenced by the unacceptable paralysis of the Security Council in ongoing conflicts. This procrastination results in human losses."



AFP