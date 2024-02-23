Blinken in Buenos Aires to meet Argentine's new president

World News
2024-02-23 | 02:52
High views
Blinken in Buenos Aires to meet Argentine's new president
2min
Blinken in Buenos Aires to meet Argentine's new president

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday evening, where he is scheduled to meet the new Argentine liberal president, Javier Milei, at the end of a quick tour of Latin America.

This is the first visit by the US Secretary of State to Argentina, after participating on Wednesday and Thursday in a meeting with his counterparts in the G20 in Brazil, where he also met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Blinken's visit comes at a time when social tensions are gradually escalating in Argentina, where the austerity measures implemented by Milei's extreme liberal government are beginning to impact society.

Javier Milei, who took office in December, is a controversial figure known for his provocative statements and has been compared to former US President Donald Trump. After he meets with Blinken, Milei will head to Washington to participate alongside Donald Trump in a conservative conference, according to organizers.

Nevertheless, the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden affirms its desire to cooperate with the new Argentine president, whom they consider a potential ally, especially given their shared support for Israel in the Gaza conflict.

Assistant US Secretary of State for Latin American Affairs Brian Nichols told the press a few days ago, "We want to be Argentina's preferred partner."

He added that the United States will encourage Javier Milei to choose American fighter jets instead of Chinese ones as part of an air force modernization project.

AFP

World News

US

Antony Blinken

Buenos Aires

Argentine

Javier Milei

