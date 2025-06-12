Iran launches military drills focused on “enemy movements”

12-06-2025 | 06:07

Iran launches military drills focused on “enemy movements”

State media reported that Iran’s armed forces launched military drills focused on “enemy movements” ahead of their scheduled date, as Washington evacuated some of its personnel from the region amid rising tensions.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Military

Drills

Washington

