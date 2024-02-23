Hungary to sign defense industry deal with Sweden

World News
2024-02-23 | 03:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hungary to sign defense industry deal with Sweden
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hungary to sign defense industry deal with Sweden

Hungary will sign a defense industry deal with Sweden, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said ahead of a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Budapest later on Friday, as Hungary prepares to ratify Sweden's NATO bid finally.

"We will close all pending issues, and we will sign a defense industry deal, a serious one considering Hungary's size, and we will also lay down some decisions or ... goals about military cooperation," Orban told state radio. He gave no details.

The two prime ministers will hold a press conference on Friday before Hungary's parliament is due to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid in a vote on Monday.

"On Monday, the Hungarian parliament will put the final seal on it," Orban told radio.

Sweden applied to join the transatlantic alliance nearly two years ago in a historic policy shift away from non-alignment prompted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary is the only NATO member that has yet to ratify the Nordic country's accession, with Orban's ruling Fidesz party repeatedly delaying a vote, citing grievances over Sweden criticizing Hungary over its record on rule-of-law standards.

Fidesz commands a huge majority in parliament, and it could have approved the Nordic country's membership at any time since the relevant legislation was submitted to lawmakers in mid-2022.

The delay has soured Budapest's relations with the United States and raised concerns among allies.

Hungary leases Gripen fighter aircraft made by Sweden's SAAB under a contract signed in 2001.

Kristersson said earlier this week that Sweden wants to further develop its Gripen cooperation with Hungary, and that the topic would be on the agenda for Friday.

Reuters

World News

Hungary

Sweden

Defense

Industry

Deal

NATO

LBCI Next
American probe lands on the moon in the first achievement of its kind for a private company
Blinken in Buenos Aires to meet Argentine's new president
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-20

Hungary to decide Sweden's NATO membership bid on Feb. 26

LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

US Congress members visit Hungary to push efforts for Sweden's NATO membership

LBCI
World News
2024-02-14

Sweden expects Hungary's approval to join NATO soon

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

US envoy and NATO allies pressure Hungary over Sweden's NATO bid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:47

Trump seeks to dismiss the case of secret documents

LBCI
World News
06:39

UAE and Kenya seal economic partnership deal

LBCI
World News
06:27

Four dead, up to 14 missing in Spain after fire erupted in apartment building

LBCI
World News
05:59

IMF and Ukraine reach staff agreement on next disbursement of $880 million

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-30

Biden addresses response to Jordan attack, cautions against escalation in Middle East

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Palestinian Authority meet to discuss situation in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-23

Arab peace advocacy: Bou Habib's vision for comprehensive solutions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:31

Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Final farewell: Majdal Zoun community grieves as Israeli airstrikes claim lives of Amal Al-Dor and Khadija Salman

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:39

Insights into Financial Engineering and Central Bank Measures in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More