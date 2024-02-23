Germany set to legalize cannabis

World News
2024-02-23
High views
Germany set to legalize cannabis
2min
Germany set to legalize cannabis

Germany's parliament is expected to pass a law on Friday legalizing the cultivation and consumption of a limited amount of cannabis, regularizing the behavior of the 4.5 million Germans estimated to use the drug.

Under the proposals brought by the Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling three-party coalition, cultivating up to three plants for private consumption and owning up to 25 grams of cannabis would be legalized.

Larger-scale, but still non-commercial cannabis production, would be allowed for members of so-called cannabis clubs, which could have no more than 500 members, all of whom would have to be adults. Only club members would be allowed to consume their output.

"The aim is to crack down on the black market and drugs-related crime, reduce the amount of dealing and cut the number of users," said Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

The move would make Germany the ninth country to legalize recreational use of the drug. It is also legal in some jurisdictions in the United States and Australia.

Many more countries allow its medical use as a painkiller, a practice Germany plans to regulate in a separate law.

Cannabis would remain illegal for minors and highly restricted for young adults. Consuming it near schools and playgrounds would be illegal.



Reuters
 

World News

Germany

Legal

Cannabis

Drug

IMF and Ukraine reach staff agreement on next disbursement of $880 million
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
LBCI Previous

