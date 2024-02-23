News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF and Ukraine reach staff agreement on next disbursement of $880 million
World News
2024-02-23 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IMF and Ukraine reach staff agreement on next disbursement of $880 million
Officials from the International Monetary Fund and the Ukrainian government on Thursday reached a staff-level agreement on updated economic policies, paving the way to release about $880 million once approved by the IMF's board, the fund said.
The agreement came after six days of meetings between Ukrainian officials and IMF staff in Warsaw, Poland as part of a third review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion 4-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement with the IMF.
The IMF said Ukraine's progress on the program was "broadly on track", noting that Kyiv met all structural benchmarks under the review, and all but one quantitative performance criteria.
It said Ukraine's economy demonstrated strong growth, declining inflation and strengthening reserves in 2023, but the outlook for 2024 remained highly uncertain as Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion continued.
Reuters
World News
IMF
Ukraine
Staff
Agreement
Disbursement
Million
Next
Four dead, up to 14 missing in Spain after fire erupted in apartment building
Germany set to legalize cannabis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-20
Sweden to give Ukraine $680 million military aid package
World News
2024-02-20
Sweden to give Ukraine $680 million military aid package
0
World News
2024-02-11
Japan to pledge $106 million in aid to Ukraine
World News
2024-02-11
Japan to pledge $106 million in aid to Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-07
Army commander and German ambassador sign a donation agreement for two million euros to support the Lebanese army
Lebanon News
2024-02-07
Army commander and German ambassador sign a donation agreement for two million euros to support the Lebanese army
0
Middle East News
2024-02-06
Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement
Middle East News
2024-02-06
Putin and Erdogan to discuss war in Ukraine and Black Sea grain agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
0
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
0
World News
08:19
Biden: If Putin does not pay the price for the death and destruction he causes, he will continue
World News
08:19
Biden: If Putin does not pay the price for the death and destruction he causes, he will continue
0
World News
06:47
Trump seeks to dismiss the case of secret documents
World News
06:47
Trump seeks to dismiss the case of secret documents
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas
0
Lebanon News
07:32
US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:32
US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire
0
Middle East News
11:52
US Military engages Houthi Forces in Red Sea, British tanker struck by missile
Middle East News
11:52
US Military engages Houthi Forces in Red Sea, British tanker struck by missile
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
2
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
3
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:56
Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit
Lebanon News
12:56
Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit
7
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More