Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law

2024-02-23 | 12:42
Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law
Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law

Israel's expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank were inconsistent with international law, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, signaling a return to long-standing US policy on the issue, which had been reversed by the previous administration of Donald Trump.

The Trump administration in 2019 effectively backed Israel's right to build West Bank settlements by abandoning a long-held US position that they were "inconsistent with international law."

Speaking at a news conference during a trip to Buenos Aires, Blinken said the United States was disappointed in Israel's announcement of plans for building new housing in the occupied West Bank, saying they were counterproductive to reaching an enduring peace.

"They're also inconsistent with international law. Our administration maintains a firm opposition to settlement expansion, and in our judgment this only weakens, doesn't strengthen Israel's security," Blinken said.


Reuters
 

