News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law
World News
2024-02-23 | 12:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law
Israel's expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank were inconsistent with international law, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, signaling a return to long-standing US policy on the issue, which had been reversed by the previous administration of Donald Trump.
The Trump administration in 2019 effectively backed Israel's right to build West Bank settlements by abandoning a long-held US position that they were "inconsistent with international law."
Speaking at a news conference during a trip to Buenos Aires, Blinken said the United States was disappointed in Israel's announcement of plans for building new housing in the occupied West Bank, saying they were counterproductive to reaching an enduring peace.
"They're also inconsistent with international law. Our administration maintains a firm opposition to settlement expansion, and in our judgment this only weakens, doesn't strengthen Israel's security," Blinken said.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Blinken
US
Israel
Settlements
West Bank
Inconsistent
International
Law
Next
ADNOC and OMV's $30 billion chemicals deal stalls
White House confirms progress in talks for Gaza hostage release
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-10
US affirms to Israel necessity of sticking to international law on weapons
World News
2024-02-10
US affirms to Israel necessity of sticking to international law on weapons
0
Middle East News
2023-12-20
Blinken urges international community to put pressure on Hamas, not just on Israel
Middle East News
2023-12-20
Blinken urges international community to put pressure on Hamas, not just on Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-12-02
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: US administration trying to skirt international law in favor of Israel
Middle East News
2023-12-02
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: US administration trying to skirt international law in favor of Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
German Chancellor calls on Israel to adhere to international law
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
German Chancellor calls on Israel to adhere to international law
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:41
Czechs line up Canada, Denmark and others to fund Ukraine for ammunition supplies
World News
10:41
Czechs line up Canada, Denmark and others to fund Ukraine for ammunition supplies
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
UN rights chief deplores 'entrenched impunity' in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
UN rights chief deplores 'entrenched impunity' in Israel-Hamas war
0
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
0
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
World News
08:35
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:58
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal
Middle East News
11:58
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Middle East News
10:49
US destroys Houthi drones and missiles in Yemen and Red Sea
Middle East News
10:49
US destroys Houthi drones and missiles in Yemen and Red Sea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
3
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
4
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
5
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
Lebanon News
04:55
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
6
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
7
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More