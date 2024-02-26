News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Arab states, Turkey, urge World Court to declare Israel's occupation illegal
World News
2024-02-26 | 08:36
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Arab states, Turkey, urge World Court to declare Israel's occupation illegal
Arab states urged international judges on Monday to rule the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and Turkey described the occupation as "the real obstacle to peace" on the final day of hearings in a case examining its legal status.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been hearing arguments from more than 50 states following a request by the UN General Assembly in 2022 to issue a non-binding opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation.
On the sixth and last day of hearings, Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz told judges the occupation was the root cause of conflict in the region.
Yildiz also addressed the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel, which killed 1,200 people, and Israel's military response that has since killed more than 29,000 Palestinians.
"The unfolding situation after October 7 proves once again that, without addressing the root cause of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, there can be no peace in the region," he said, describing the occupation of Palestinian territories as "the real obstacle to peace" and urging the judges to declare it illegal.
Israel, which is not taking part in the hearings, has said the court's involvement could be harmful to achieving a negotiated settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling the questions posed to the court prejudiced.
Palestinian factions have also come under international pressure to end their own divisions over their response to Israel's occupation, the war in Gaza and what political system might follow it.
As Turkey's Yildiz was speaking in court, news broke that Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh had resigned and said it was a move to pave the way for a political consensus on a political structure to govern Gaza after the conflict.
Earlier on Monday, the Arab League's secretary general Ahmed Aboul Gheit described the occupation as "an affront to international justice" in a statement read out by a representative.
The League called upon the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to "confirm the illegality of this occupation and unambiguously rule on the legal consequences for all parties, especially those who turn a blind eye, facilitate, assist, or participate in any way in perpetuating this illegal situation".
Last week, Palestinian representatives asked the judges to declare Israel's occupation of their territory illegal and said the court's opinion could help reach a two-state solution to decades of Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has now devastated Gaza.
The United States urged the court last week to limit any advisory opinion on the occupation and not order the unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian territories.
On Friday the Biden administration said Israel's expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank was inconsistent with international law, signaling a return to long-standing US policy that had been reversed by the previous administration of Donald Trump.
The ICJ judges are expected to take roughly six months to issue their non-binding opinion on the occupation.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Arab
States
Israel
Occupation
Palestine
Turkey
International Court of Justice (ICJ)
UN
General Assembly
Next
American soldier attempts self-immolation in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington
Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:14
Turkey tells ICJ occupation is root cause of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:14
Turkey tells ICJ occupation is root cause of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22
China asks ICJ to speak out on 'unlawful' Israeli occupation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22
China asks ICJ to speak out on 'unlawful' Israeli occupation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
South African FM: States must stop funding Israel's military
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
South African FM: States must stop funding Israel's military
0
World News
2024-01-11
Blinken considers rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries to be "the best way to isolate Iran"
World News
2024-01-11
Blinken considers rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries to be "the best way to isolate Iran"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:36
Belarusian opposition leader: Navalny 'murder' a green light for activist killings
World News
10:36
Belarusian opposition leader: Navalny 'murder' a green light for activist killings
0
World News
10:05
China's Commerce Minister raises 'solemn concerns' in talks with US Trade Representative
World News
10:05
China's Commerce Minister raises 'solemn concerns' in talks with US Trade Representative
0
World News
09:25
Peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to start Wednesday
World News
09:25
Peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to start Wednesday
0
World News
08:47
US military service member dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy
World News
08:47
US military service member dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-30
Russia says Ukrainian strike on Belgorod 'will not go unpunished'
World News
2023-12-30
Russia says Ukrainian strike on Belgorod 'will not go unpunished'
0
World News
07:58
Qatar's first fully official visit in 15 Years: discussing Gaza crisis with French President Macron
World News
07:58
Qatar's first fully official visit in 15 Years: discussing Gaza crisis with French President Macron
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Hamas Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 29,782 since the start of the conflict
0
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
2
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
3
Lebanon News
05:35
Israeli airstrike targets a hangar and a two-story building in Baalbek
Lebanon News
05:35
Israeli airstrike targets a hangar and a two-story building in Baalbek
4
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
7
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
8
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More