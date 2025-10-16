Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official

World News
16-10-2025 | 04:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official

Talks scheduled on Friday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. leader Donald Trump will focus on the possible delivery of American long-range Tomahawk missiles for Kyiv, a senior Ukrainian official has told AFP.

"The main topic of discussion is Tomahawks. Of course, there is also the issue of Patriots," the source said, referring to U.S. air defense batteries, adding that the Ukrainian leader would arrive in Washington on Thursday ahead of the talks.

AFP

World News

missiles

topic

Zelensky-Trump

meet:

Ukraine

official

LBCI Next
Drone attack hits Mexico prosecutor's office near US border
Ex-US embassy guard in Norway convicted of spying for Russia, Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-14

Zelensky says he will meet Trump in Washington on Friday

LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio

LBCI
World News
2025-10-12

Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call

LBCI
World News
2025-09-02

Erdogan says Putin, Zelensky "not yet ready" for face-to-face meet on war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:12

Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas

LBCI
World News
07:39

Putin says Russia among top oil producers, despite 'unfair' pressure

LBCI
World News
07:30

Cambodia to deport 59 South Koreans linked to scam centers: Police

LBCI
World News
07:20

Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes killed 40 civilians before truce: Health official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:39

Drone attack hits Mexico prosecutor's office near US border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

LBCI
World News
05:19

Pope Leo XIV slams millions facing hunger worldwide as 'collective failure'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-14

Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:50

Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More