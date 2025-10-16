News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
World News
16-10-2025 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
Talks scheduled on Friday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. leader Donald Trump will focus on the possible delivery of American long-range Tomahawk missiles for Kyiv, a senior Ukrainian official has told AFP.
"The main topic of discussion is Tomahawks. Of course, there is also the issue of Patriots," the source said, referring to U.S. air defense batteries, adding that the Ukrainian leader would arrive in Washington on Thursday ahead of the talks.
AFP
World News
missiles
topic
Zelensky-Trump
meet:
Ukraine
official
Next
Drone attack hits Mexico prosecutor's office near US border
Ex-US embassy guard in Norway convicted of spying for Russia, Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-14
Zelensky says he will meet Trump in Washington on Friday
World News
2025-10-14
Zelensky says he will meet Trump in Washington on Friday
0
World News
2025-09-16
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
World News
2025-09-16
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
0
World News
2025-10-12
Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call
World News
2025-10-12
Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call
0
World News
2025-09-02
Erdogan says Putin, Zelensky "not yet ready" for face-to-face meet on war
World News
2025-09-02
Erdogan says Putin, Zelensky "not yet ready" for face-to-face meet on war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:12
Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas
World News
08:12
Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas
0
World News
07:39
Putin says Russia among top oil producers, despite 'unfair' pressure
World News
07:39
Putin says Russia among top oil producers, despite 'unfair' pressure
0
World News
07:30
Cambodia to deport 59 South Koreans linked to scam centers: Police
World News
07:30
Cambodia to deport 59 South Koreans linked to scam centers: Police
0
World News
07:20
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes killed 40 civilians before truce: Health official
World News
07:20
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes killed 40 civilians before truce: Health official
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:39
Drone attack hits Mexico prosecutor's office near US border
World News
04:39
Drone attack hits Mexico prosecutor's office near US border
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
0
World News
05:19
Pope Leo XIV slams millions facing hunger worldwide as 'collective failure'
World News
05:19
Pope Leo XIV slams millions facing hunger worldwide as 'collective failure'
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
2
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
3
Lebanon News
11:33
Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine
Lebanon News
11:33
Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine
4
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
6
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
8
Lebanon News
09:29
Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman
Lebanon News
09:29
Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More