Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official

Talks scheduled on Friday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. leader Donald Trump will focus on the possible delivery of American long-range Tomahawk missiles for Kyiv, a senior Ukrainian official has told AFP.



"The main topic of discussion is Tomahawks. Of course, there is also the issue of Patriots," the source said, referring to U.S. air defense batteries, adding that the Ukrainian leader would arrive in Washington on Thursday ahead of the talks.



AFP