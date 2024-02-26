US appoints new special envoy to Sudan in push to end war

World News
2024-02-26 | 14:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US appoints new special envoy to Sudan in push to end war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US appoints new special envoy to Sudan in push to end war

The United States will appoint a new special envoy for Sudan on Monday, as Washington seeks to bring an end to a war that has wrecked parts of the country and killed tens of thousands.

Former diplomat and US member of Congress Tom Perriello will assume the special envoy role, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement provided to Reuters ahead of the announcement, as the US seeks to bring increased focus to the conflict after the failure of talks so far.

In a statement, Perriello said he will build on efforts of partners across Africa and the Middle East to bring an end to the war, a humanitarian crisis and atrocities.

"This appointment reflects the urgency and importance President Biden and Secretary Blinken have placed on ending this war, putting a stop to rampant atrocities against civilians, and preventing an already horrific humanitarian situation from becoming a catastrophic famine," Perriello said.

The US Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey has left his role, Blinken said in the statement.

Daniel Rubinstein will serve as interim charge d'affaires as director of the Office of Sudan Affairs, Blinken said. He will be based in Ethiopia.

War broke out in Sudan last April over disputes about the powers of the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under an internationally-backed plan for a political transition towards civilian rule and elections.

The army and the RSF had shared power with civilians after the fall of former leader Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising in 2019, before staging a coup two years later.

The fighting has wrecked parts of Sudan including the capital Khartoum, killed more than 13,000 people according to UN estimates, drawn warnings of famine, and created an internal displacement crisis.

The Rapid Support Forces are accused by the US of participating in an ethnic cleansing campaign in West Darfur, along with war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The army, which has carried out a widespread airstrike campaign, is also accused of war crimes by the US.

Perriello previously served as special envoy for the Great Lakes region of Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and as a US representative from Virginia.

Rubinstein recently led the US delegation at talks on Sudan in the Saudi city of Jeddah. Neither side maintained commitments made in the talks.

The US military evacuated American government personnel from Khartoum in April last year and suspended operations at its embassy there after fighting between Sudan's rival commanders broke out.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Envoy

Sudan

Washington

War

LBCI Next
UN chief: Security Council 'perhaps fatally' undermined by Gaza, Ukraine deadlock
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-18

Pope Francis pleas for an end to Sudan's civil war

LBCI
World News
2024-02-17

Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war

LBCI
World News
2024-02-13

Sudanese refugees in Egypt were faced with the choice of living without Shelter or returning to war in their homeland

LBCI
World News
2024-02-07

UN appeals for $4.1 billion to help war-torn Sudan, refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:10

Israel files report with World Court on Gaza measures, says Israeli official

LBCI
World News
13:13

Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks, but problems continue -IAEA

LBCI
World News
10:55

Hungary approves Sweden's NATO accession

LBCI
World News
10:36

Belarusian opposition leader: Navalny 'murder' a green light for activist killings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-19

Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-24

Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands

LBCI
World News
2023-10-24

Six civilians die by Russian bombing of a refugee camp in northwestern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-30

Iran intensifies oppression ahead of first commemoration of Mahsa Amini's death

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More