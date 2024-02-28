Navalny to be buried on Friday, while wife fears potential arrests

World News
2024-02-28 | 10:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Navalny to be buried on Friday, while wife fears potential arrests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Navalny to be buried on Friday, while wife fears potential arrests

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's funeral service and burial will take place in Moscow on Friday, his wife Yulia announced, but she said she was unsure if it would pass off peacefully or whether police would arrest attendees.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokesperson, posted on X that a service for Navalny would be held on Friday afternoon in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live.

Navalny would then be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery, which is located around 2.5 km (1.5 miles) away on the other side of the Moskva River. A Reuters reporter on Wednesday saw three police patrols at the snow-covered cemetery which is located near a busy road.

Navalny's allies have accused the Kremlin of thwarting their attempts to organise a bigger event a day earlier. The Kremlin has said it has nothing to do with such arrangements.

Russian funeral services are usually presided over by a priest and accompanied by choral singing, with attendees filing past the open casket of the deceased to say their farewell. The chosen Russian Orthodox church is an imposing five-domed white building in a suburb of southeastern Moscow.

It was not immediately clear how the authorities would ensure crowd control.

But judging from previous gatherings of Navalny supporters - whom the authorities have designated as U.S.-backed extremists - a heavy police presence is likely and the authorities will break up anything they deem to resemble a political demonstration under protest laws.

"The funeral will take place the day after tomorrow and I’m not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband," Navalny's wife Yulia said in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, where she won multiple standing ovations.

Navalny, 47, died at an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16. His allies have accused President Vladimir Putin of having him murdered because the Russian leader could allegedly not tolerate the thought of Navalny being freed in a potential prisoner swap.

They have not published proof to back up that accusation, but have promised to set out how he was murdered and by whom.

The Kremlin has denied state involvement in his death and has said it is unaware of any agreement to free Navalny prior to his death.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Opposition

Alexei Navalny

Funeral

Moscow

Arrest

LBCI Next
British lawmakers fear for their safety as Gaza tensions flare
Ambrey informs of incident west of Yemen's Hodeidah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-17

Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

Russia: Idea of Ukraine peace talks without Moscow is absurd

LBCI
World News
2024-02-24

Journalists detained in Moscow as wives of Russian soldiers protest

LBCI
World News
2024-02-23

Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Lebanese file, Gaza conflict take center stage: Highlights of Qatar's Emir state visit to France

LBCI
World News
10:00

Chad government states numerous people killed during unrest

LBCI
World News
09:29

Palestinian foreign minister expects no miracles at Moscow talks on unified government and Gaza reconstruction

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46

Hamas raises stakes in Gaza truce negotiations with Ramadan call

LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

Zelensky confident US won't 'betray' Ukraine over financial support

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52

Haniyeh says Hamas shows flexibility in negotiations but is ready to continue fighting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04

Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:15

Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:09

Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More