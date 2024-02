Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed. pic.twitter.com/5Wd4w8aurX — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) February 29, 2024

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths announced on Thursday that "life in Gaza is quickly fading away horrifyingly," commenting on the significant casualties during a humanitarian aid distribution operation in the city of Gaza.Griffiths wrote on the "X" platform, "I am appalled by reports of hundreds killed and injured during a humanitarian aid delivery operation in western Gaza City today."AFP