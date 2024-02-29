Guterres 'condemns' death of dozens of Palestinians during aid delivery in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned what happened during the aid delivery operation in northern Gaza on Thursday. Hamas said that more than 100 people were killed by Israeli army gunfire, according to his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.



Stéphane Dujarric said, "We do not know exactly what happened. But whether these people were killed by Israeli fire, or crushed by the crowds, or run over by trucks, these are acts of violence somehow related to this conflict."

He added that UN teams were not present during the distribution of this aid.



AFP