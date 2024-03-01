News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bangladesh fire kills 45, injures dozens
World News
2024-03-01 | 02:00
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Bangladesh fire kills 45, injures dozens
A massive fire in Bangladesh that raced through a six-storey building home to restaurants where many families with children were dining has killed at least 45 people and injured dozens, the health minister said on Friday.
Fire authorities said a gas leak or a stove could have caused Thursday's blaze in the capital, which spread quickly after breaking out in a biryani restaurant and was only reined in following two hours of effort by 13 units of firefighters.
Hospitals are treating 22 people with burn wounds, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen told reporters.
"All 22 people ... are in critical condition," Sen said after a visit to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed shock and sorrow over the incident, ordering officials to provide swift treatment for the injured.
One survivor, Mohammad Altaf, recounted his narrow escape from the blaze that killed two colleagues.
"I went to the kitchen, broke a window, and jumped to save myself," he told reporters, adding that a cashier and server who urged people to leave during the first moments had died later.
Firefighters used cranes to rescue people from the charred building, said fire officials, who were still working to clear debris and stamp out any remaining embers.
Relatives gathered at the hospital early on Friday to receive the bodies of the dead, with some mourning outside the emergency department.
Doctors said most of the dead were killed by suffocation, with others dying as they jumped off the building, which also houses some clothing and mobile telephone shops.
The fire could have originated from a gas leak or stove, said Brigadier General Main Uddin, a top fire service official.
"It was a dangerous building with gas cylinders on every floor, even on the stairs," he told Reuters, adding that it had a single staircase, lacking an emergency exit and other safety measures.
The government has set up a five-member panel to investigate the incident.
The main opposition party blamed the government for the fire.
"Accidents and disasters keep happening as there is no rule of law," Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said in a statement.
"The government is not accountable to the people, and that's why anarchy prevails; many accidents occur, and people lose their lives."
Intense scrutiny of Bangladesh and the major global clothing retailers that manufacture there has helped prevent disasters in the garment sector since a fire in 2012 and a building collapse in 2013 together killed more than 1,200 workers.
But in other industries, mainly catering to the booming domestic economy and lacking equal emphasis on safety, hundreds of people have died in fires.
Fires are common in densely populated Dhaka, where many new buildings have sprung up, many lacking adequate safety measures. Fires and explosions have resulted from faulty gas cylinders, air conditioners, and poor electrical wiring.
In July 2021, many children were among the 54 people killed at a food processing factory outside Dhaka, while at least 70 people were killed in a February 2019 fire that engulfed a centuries-old precinct.
Reuters
World News
Bangladesh
Fire
Building
Blaze
Next
G20 finance leaders fail to reach joint statement amid Gaza, Ukraine debate
US Senate rejects bid to stop F-16 sale to Turkey
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-23
Four dead, up to 14 missing in Spain after fire erupted in apartment building
World News
2024-02-23
Four dead, up to 14 missing in Spain after fire erupted in apartment building
0
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
0
World News
13:39
White House: Biden speaks with Qatari and Egyptian leaders about possible ceasefire in Gaza
World News
13:39
White House: Biden speaks with Qatari and Egyptian leaders about possible ceasefire in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
11:38
Mikati: Ceasefire in Gaza Will Launch De-Escalation Talks in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:38
Mikati: Ceasefire in Gaza Will Launch De-Escalation Talks in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:30
Former Canadian PM Mulroney dies aged 84
World News
02:30
Former Canadian PM Mulroney dies aged 84
0
World News
02:14
G20 finance leaders fail to reach joint statement amid Gaza, Ukraine debate
World News
02:14
G20 finance leaders fail to reach joint statement amid Gaza, Ukraine debate
0
World News
01:31
US Senate rejects bid to stop F-16 sale to Turkey
World News
01:31
US Senate rejects bid to stop F-16 sale to Turkey
0
World News
14:37
Washington views Putin's statements regarding nuclear weapons as 'irresponsible'
World News
14:37
Washington views Putin's statements regarding nuclear weapons as 'irresponsible'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-08
Intensified operations in Rafah: Security concerns rise as Israeli-Hamas negotiations stall
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-08
Intensified operations in Rafah: Security concerns rise as Israeli-Hamas negotiations stall
0
Middle East News
2024-02-02
Israeli military says it intercepted surface-to-surface missile fired in area of Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-02-02
Israeli military says it intercepted surface-to-surface missile fired in area of Red Sea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:40
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter
Middle East News
06:40
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter
2
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
3
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
4
Middle East News
07:02
Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement
Middle East News
07:02
Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement
5
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
6
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
7
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More