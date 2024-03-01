Putin: Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space

World News
2024-03-01 | 06:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin: Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin: Russia does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space

Russian news agencies quoted President Vladimir Putin as telling the Russian Security Council on Friday that Moscow does not plan to deploy nuclear weapons in space and that addressing threats in space should always be a priority for the country.

Sources in the United States say Russia is developing an anti-satellite nuclear weapon to be deployed in space, but Putin said he opposes the deployment of nuclear weapons in space, and Moscow firmly denies US allegations.

Reuters


World News

Vladimir Putin

Russia

Nuclear

Weapons

Space

LBCI Next
Navalny's funeral held amid tight security as Russians chant outside
Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-24

Russian official denies US claims of nuclear weapon deployment in space

LBCI
World News
2024-02-15

Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russian nuclear capability in space

LBCI
World News
14:37

Washington views Putin's statements regarding nuclear weapons as 'irresponsible'

LBCI
World News
2024-02-28

Russia to launch an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:07

Navalny's funeral held amid tight security as Russians chant outside

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest

LBCI
Middle East News
06:16

EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA

LBCI
World News
05:51

Kremlin says any unsanctioned gathering for Navalny will violate the law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26

Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-28

Iraq seizes 250,000 captagon pills at school building site

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Berri stresses support for Palestine amid regional struggles

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:57

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More