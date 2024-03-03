Some OPEC+ members consent to extend voluntary cuts to Q2: Reuters sources

World News
2024-03-03 | 10:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Some OPEC+ members consent to extend voluntary cuts to Q2: Reuters sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Some OPEC+ members consent to extend voluntary cuts to Q2: Reuters sources

Some members of OPEC and allies led by Russia (OPEC+) have agreed to extend voluntary first-quarter oil output cuts into the second quarter, sources said on Sunday.

OPEC+ in November agreed to voluntary cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter, led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its own voluntary cut.

OPEC+ has implemented a series of output cuts since late 2022 to support the market amid rising output from the United States and other non-member producers and worries over demand as major economies grapple with high interest rates.

Oil prices have found support from rising geopolitical tensions due to attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group on Red Sea shipping, although concern about economic growth and high interest rates has weighed. Brent futures for May settled $1.64 higher, or 2%, at $83.55 a barrel on Friday.

Sources told Reuters last week OPEC+ would consider extending oil output cuts into the second quarter, with one saying it was "likely".

OPEC+ member countries announce the cuts individually. Kuwait said it would cut its oil output by 135,000 barrels a day (bpd) through June, while Algeria will cut its output by 51,000 bpd.

Reuters
 

World News

OPEC+

Voluntary

Cuts

Red Sea

LBCI Next
Washington announces Israel's preliminary approval of truce in Gaza on the eve of new talks
Hungarian parliament speaker signs off on Sweden's NATO accession
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

OPEC+ to consider extending voluntary oil output cuts: Reuters sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-02

Yemeni Government: Freighter Rubymar sank in the Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-02

CENTCOM strikes back: Red Sea escalation with Houthi forces

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-29

Houthi leader vows military "surprises" in Red Sea operations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:03

Berlin accuses Putin of seeking to 'destabilize' Germany in espionage case

LBCI
World News
08:25

Pope Francis calls for the end of the Gaza conflict

LBCI
World News
07:19

Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia

LBCI
World News
06:55

Yemen's Houthis declare they will continue sinking British ships

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach

LBCI
World News
07:19

Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades fire 30 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the settlements of the Western Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-02

Jumblatt: Mr. Cameron gave us lessons in history about the failure of the Oslo Accords

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More