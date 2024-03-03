Washington announces Israel's preliminary approval of truce in Gaza on the eve of new talks

World News
2024-03-03 | 00:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Washington announces Israel&#39;s preliminary approval of truce in Gaza on the eve of new talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Washington announces Israel's preliminary approval of truce in Gaza on the eve of new talks

The United States announced on Saturday that Israel had tentatively accepted the terms of a proposed truce in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as representatives of the Palestinian movement are expected to arrive in Cairo for talks on the proposal.

Mediators are striving ahead of the upcoming month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10th or 11th, to reach a ceasefire in the conflict that has been ongoing for almost five months and has led to the destruction of the Gaza Strip, threatened by famine.

Amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions and escalating violence, the Ministry of Health in the besieged territory announced the deaths of more than ten children due to malnutrition in recent days.

In Washington, a US official told the press on condition of anonymity, "The Israelis have tentatively accepted the elements of the agreement. The ball is now in Hamas' court."

Israel still needs to confirm its acceptance of the ceasefire plan.

Meanwhile, a source close to Hamas told Agence France-Presse that a delegation from the movement had traveled from Qatar to Egypt.

The source added, "The delegation will deliver the movement's official response" to the proposal resulting from talks between mediators and Israeli negotiators in Paris at the end of last month.

In the meantime, the "Cairo News" channel quoted a "high-ranking" source as saying that talks to reach a truce in Gaza "will resume tomorrow in Cairo with the participation of all parties."

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Gaza

Israel

War

Truce

Proposal

Hamas

LBCI Next
Russian and Chinese officials affirm Moscow's essential role in Ukrainian settlement talks
Hungarian parliament speaker signs off on Sweden's NATO accession
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-08

Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-06

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:09

Delegations from Hamas, Qatar, US arrived to Egypt to resume truce talks in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21

Hamas says truce in Gaza possible within '24 to 48 hours' if Israel agrees to its demands

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:21

Six militants killed in operation in Russia's Ingushetia region

LBCI
World News
05:11

Donald Trump wins Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho caucuses

LBCI
World News
05:09

Canada announces sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death

LBCI
World News
01:39

Russian and Chinese officials affirm Moscow's essential role in Ukrainian settlement talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-20

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-14

Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13

July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02

Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli Army strikes car in southern Lebanon linked to rocket launches

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week

LBCI
Middle East News
06:48

Yemeni Government: Freighter Rubymar sank in the Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More