India advises workers to leave Israeli border areas

2024-03-05 | 04:54
India advises workers to leave Israeli border areas
India advises workers to leave Israeli border areas

India's embassy in Israel on Tuesday advised its nationals working in Israeli border areas to move to safer parts of the country.

The advisory comes a day after an anti-tank missile attack near Israel's border with Lebanon killed one foreign worker and seriously wounded two Indians.

Reuters

World News

India

Workers

Israel

Border

Attack

Embassy

