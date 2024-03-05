Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Hamas on Tuesday to accept an "immediate ceasefire" with Israel as the Palestinian movement holds talks with Qatari and Egyptian mediators in Cairo.



"We have an opportunity for an immediate ceasefire that can bring hostages home, that can dramatically increase the amount of humanitarian assistance getting to Palestinians who so desperately need it, and then also set the conditions for an enduring resolution," Blinken said as he met the Qatari prime minister in Washington.



"It is on Hamas to make decisions about whether it is prepared to engage in that ceasefire," he said.

AFP